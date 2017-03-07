Trial continues for man accused in murder outside Va. Beach strip club

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The trial is set to continue Tuesday for one of three a men accused in a 2015 murder outside of a Virginia Beach strip club.

Twenty-five-year-old Paul Abbey was shot to death outside Cheetah’s Lounge in May of 2015. Raiquan Turner and two others were later arrested and charged in connection with Abbey’s murder.

Testimony in Turner’s trial began Monday, with one of Abbey’s friends testifying that he witnessed the shooting. He testified that Turner put a gun to his head, before he heard a gunshot a saw Abbey on the ground.

One of the other suspects in the case, Timothy Watson, is expected to go on trial later this month. Keith Mitchell, the third suspect, pleaded guilty to accessory after the homicide.

Mitchell is expected to testify in Turner’s trial.

Turner has previously pleaded guilty to charges — including attempted murder in of aid of racketeering activity — connected to a 2015 shooting outside of a Sonic. He was sentenced last summer to 20 years for that shooting.

