CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to identify a woman who used a counterfeit credit card in Chesapeake.

On Feb. 8, the woman used the counterfeit card to buy $500 worth of groceries at the Food Lion in the 2000 block of Campostella Road.

If you recognize this woman, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.