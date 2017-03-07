Police search for missing woman with dementia last seen in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a missing woman with dementia last seen in the Parkview and downtown areas of Portsmouth.

62-year-old Ardell Brooks, of Chesapeake, was last spotted in the 1000 block of Bay Street just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a good Samaritan gave her a ride to where she said she lived.

Police described Brooks as a black female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jeans, and pink and green Nike sneakers.

A photo of Brooks is not available, according to police.

If you see Brooks or know of her whereabouts, call 911, Chesapeake police at 757-382-6161 or Portsmouth police at 757-393-5300.