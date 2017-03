VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are looking for the person who stabbed a woman on Linkhorn Circle overnight.

According to police dispatchers, someone stabbed a woman in the 1300 block of Linkhorn Circle in the Hilltop area of the city around 4:30 a.m.

The woman was conscious and breathing when police and medics arrived.

No arrests have been made.

10 On Your Side has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.