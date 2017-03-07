Developer of proposed Oceanfront arena delivers funding plan to officials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The developer behind a proposed arena at the Oceanfront delivered a letter to Virginia Beach city officials Tuesday outlining a plan on funding for the project.

United States Management (USM) says the letter given to officials contains a “comprehensive and detailed loan commitment for financing” the arena.

USM has delivered a letter w/ info on funding for arena to VB city council. Says they are confident it will be approved @WAVY_News — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) March 7, 2017

USM must secure financing comprised of $40 million in equity and $170 million in loans. The deadline is Wednesday. Virginia Beach City Council has approved two extensions for USM to find and secure funding.

A 10 On Your Side investigation into the economics behind arenas revealed that the proposal is more risky than it seems.

The 18,500 seat arena, proposed for 19th Street, has been a topic of discussion for the city for three years.

“I want it really badly,” Mayor Will Sessoms told WAVY News. “I think that it’s something that our city and region are starving for.”

