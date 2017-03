NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News City Council on Tuesday accepted the resignation of City Manager Jim Bourey following a lengthy closed session.

WAVY’s Joe Fisher reports that council was in closed session for more than two hours. At one point, Bourey was asked to leave the session during a closed council discussion.

Bourey’s resignation comes five days after he resigned from the Penninsula Airport Commission.

