Man wanted for breaking into Bertie County church, stealing items

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Bertie County are looking for a man wanted for allegedly breaking into a church in late-February and stealing several items.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect entered the Weeping Mary Church through the back window on Feb. 22, and stole an orange igloo cooler, a small white refrigerator, two speakers, two floor mics, and a PA system.

The sheriff’s office says a fender guitar, an EV board, EV speakers, and music stands were also taken. Warrants have been taken out for Deandre Wiggins for the alleged break-in.

Wiggins has warrants on file in Hertford County for felony possession of stolen property and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

The sheriff’s office says it is unknown where Wiggins could be at this point. He remains at-large.

Call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330 if you see Wiggins or have information on his whereabouts.

