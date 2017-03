VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man is facing a rape for an alleged late-February incident.

Police tell WAVY.com that Evan Foster Griffin was charged with rape for an offense that allegedly happened Feb. 26 on Shawn Drive. Griffin and the victim reportedly knew each other.

The circumstances of the alleged incident are currently unknown.

