Local women say they were blocked from Rep. Scott Taylor’s Facebook page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The team of Virginia Beach Congressman Scott Taylor is responding to claims that he blocked people from posting comments to his social media sites.

Being able to post, comment or share thoughts on social media is something many people have grown accustomed to doing. It’s a way for citizens to contact elected officials, but some people in Virginia Beach say they’re not being allowed to contact the man elected to represent them and they want that to change.

Taylor’s political director says they reserve the right to revoke posting privileges if people are rude or abusive.

However at least two of the people who were blocked say they weren’t being either of those. Now they don’t think Taylor is listening to them.

“I was appalled,” Kimberly Anne Tucker said.

Courtney Littleton told 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings, “To just dismiss people because you don’t agree with them, that’s not what this is supposed to be about.”

Littleton said, “You cannot comment on anything and you cannot post on his wall and you cannot see what others have posted on his wall.”

Littleton explained, “In the very beginning it was basically just saying I am one of your constituents. I count. I vote. I actually voted.”

Kimberly Anne Tucker said, “At some point after the town halls I was blocked.”

Both women admit they didn’t vote for Taylor and oppose his views. They’d gone to his unofficial political Facebook page to express them.

“Do you hate all women?” Littleton said in one post.

“I didn’t swear at him. I kept a level tone throughout. I didn’t threaten him or anything like that,” she told Cummings.

In a tweet Monday from Scott Taylor’s twitter account, responding to a national writer on the controversial blocking Taylor said, “Like so many other misinformed press types, you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. Do a little research, it won’t hurt you.”

Like so many other misinformed press types, you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. Do a little research, it won’t hurt you. https://t.co/zLbSse0ZmL — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) March 6, 2017

Although not available for an interview for our story Taylor’s political director gave 10 On Your Side this statement:

100 percent of our constituents have official access to us via email, a physical office, phone lines, official social media, etc. We not only ask for the opinions of everyone, we also do not mind dissent from Rep. Taylor’s beliefs. That being said, if people are rude or abusive towards anyone on our unofficial political page we reserve the right to revoke their posting privileges; this has been the case with Republicans and Democrats. Furthermore, we do not shy away from those who disagree with us, this was clearly demonstrated during recent town halls and on the page itself. Lastly, democrat activists do not get to dictate the dialogue about how our campaign page is run, period.” All the best,

Scott Weldon

“He should not be limiting our voices,” Tucker said.

Littleton says she just wants to just be taken seriously. “I’m just a mom… in your district… who just wants you to listen to us,” she said.

10 On Your Side has learned the Facebook page from which the women are blocked is actually Scott Taylor’s unofficial campaign page.

The Twitter account he commented on is his personal one.

There are official accounts that anybody can freely comment on and are monitored by both staff and the government. According to the official Twitter account page, it was created in March 2017.

Here are the links to the official government issued social media pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RepScottTaylor/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RepScottTaylor

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_UCG7VqJRfneFTwg8UVmg