NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot in Newport News Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of Leo Court at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Authorities say a man was trying to walk back inside his home when he was shot in the buttocks. He was taken to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

Police are still investigating the shooting. If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.