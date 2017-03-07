JEB Little Creek-Fort Story to test emergency announcement system

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will test its newly upgraded “Giant Voice” mass warning and notification system Wednesday and Thursday.

The mass notification system sends warning tones, music, such as bugle calls and reveille through radio, wireless, ethernet or landline systems to permanently installed arrays. The system is also able to broadcast voice messages that are prerecorded and live.

This allows for quick communication that enhances security, safety and operations on base — both outside and inside buildings — in the event of a real world emergency.

Nearby residents will likely hear the announcements.