In The Kitchen: Seared Scallops over Baby Spinach with a Petit Filet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Restaurant Week continues and today we had chef Brett Hayes from Regatta Grille at the Crowne Plaza Hampton Marina join us in the kitchen. Brett made for us an amazing Seared Scallops over Baby Spinach with a Petit Filet and Creamy Gorgonzola Mushroom Sauce

Hampton Restaurant Week

Presented by Hampton Eats

Runs through Saturday

Two course lunch for $10

three course dinner for $20 or $30

Regatta Grille

Crowne Plaza Hampton Marina

(757) 727-9700

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by Hampton Eats.