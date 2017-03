SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 664 at the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel.

Drivers are being detoured along Bridge Road. If you’re heading that way, you should look for an alternate route.

*UPDATE* Detour in place for traffic heading NB on I-664. Wreck blocking all lanes at MMMBT in Suffolk. #HRTraffic #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Rdz4Axg3vC — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) March 7, 2017

