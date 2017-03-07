HRT bus involved in accident in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in Norfolk Tuesday morning.

Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com that the crash was reported at Five Points in Norfolk around 11:20 a.m.

The two vehicles were traveling north on Chesapeake Boulevard when they side-swiped each other.

There were eight passengers on the bus at the time. The bus driver and two passengers were transported to the hospital. The woman driving the pickup truck was not inuured.

There’s no word yet if anyone will face charges.

