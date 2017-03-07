‘Hidden Figures’ author to talk about book in Hampton talks

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The author of “Hidden Figures” — the book that was the basis for the Oscar-nominated film of the same name — will be in Hampton Tuesday to give two talks about her book.

Margot Lee Shetterly is scheduled to speak in a closed media event at NASA Langley Tuesday afternoon, before giving a free talk at the Hampton Roads Convention Center later in the evening.

“Hidden Figures” tells the story of the African-American women of NASA who helped in some of the country’s greatest achievements in space flight — including John Glenn’s historic mission.

Shetterly’s visit to Hampton Roads comes on the heals of a recent visit from one of the “Hidden Figures” at the center of the story. Local students have also attended private screenings of the film.

The Hampton Roads Convention Center event is free and open to the public. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.