Hampton residents asked to weigh in on city’s 2018 budget

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton residents are being asked to weigh in on the city’s budgets as City Manager Mary Bunting and her team develop their plan for the next fiscal year and beyond.

The last chance to discuss the budgets in-person was Monday, March 6, but residents can vote in an online poll as part of the city’s “I Value” program, which seeks to link funding priorities with the services and projects Hampton taxpayers value the most.

You can take the poll through this online survey. It’s available through March 20. The city manager must present a recommended budget to city council by April 15.

You can learn more about the city budget here and you can see presentations from the three in-person meetings here.