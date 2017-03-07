George Michael died of natural causes, British coroner says

By Published:
FILE - In this May 11, 2011 file photo British singer George Michael poses for the cameras at an event to announce his European Orchestral tour in London. Austria's state broadcaster says British pop star George Michael has been released from a Vienna hospital and will be able to celebrate Christmas at home. Michael, 48, was being treated for pneumonia. Broadcaster ORF says he was released Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011 from the AKH hospital and is catching a flight to London later in the day. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — A British coroner says George Michael died of natural causes as the result of heart disease and a fatty liver.

Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, says a post-mortem has found that the singer died of “dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.”

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart’s ability to pump blood is limited, while myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle.

Michael died at his home in Oxfordshire county, southern England, on Dec. 25. He was 53. An initial autopsy failed to determine the cause of death.

Salter said Tuesday that because Michael died of natural causes, no inquest will be held.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.