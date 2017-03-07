Everclear to be legal in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians will soon be able to buy Everclear and similar high-alcohol content drinks at state-owned stores.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently approved a bill that would allow the sale of 151-proof clear grain alcohol at Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control stores. He vetoed a similar measure last year.

University officials have raised concerns that the sale of Everclear and other similar products would lead to binge drinking.

Proponents of the bill noted that Everclear can be purchased legally in 48 other states and is often used in cooking. The bill expires in 2022, meaning lawmakers would have to vote again to keep Everclear legal after that.

