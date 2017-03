CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews battled a house fire in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Elder Avenue at 5:01 p.m. Units arrived on scene five minutes later to find a two-story home with heavy fire.

The blaze was marked under control at 5:06 p.m.

