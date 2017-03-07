Driver goes wrong way on JRB, no one injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A driver went the wrong way on the James River Bridge Tuesday afternoon, but fortunately no one was injured as a result.

Virginia State Police confirm that they were notified about a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 17 around 3:15 p.m. When the trooper arrived, the driver had already stopped and was turned around in the correct direction.

There were no crashes reported.

VDOT tweeted that there was an ‘incident’ and that one northbound and one southbound travel lane was closed for a short time.