Crews set to begin work on Jamestown Road on Sunday

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are set to begin nightly construction on Jamestown Road between the between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) on March 12.

The work will be performed between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday evening. Signal work at Sandy Bay Road and Route 31 will be performed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The project is expected to take about two to three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Contract workers will start at the Jamestown dock and progress toward Route 199. Drivers should expect delays on Route 31 while the work is underway. Crews will be reducing travel to one lane with alternating traffic.