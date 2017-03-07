Chesapeake man wins $150,000 from two lottery tickets

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man won $150,000 through the Virginia Lottery.

Robert Manley matched all five numbers in the Cash 5 game — not once, but twice in the same drawing.

“I was just amazed,” Manley said.

Lottery officials say Manley bet $1 on one ticket and 50 cents on another. When all five numbers matched on those two tickets, the $1 wager won $100,000 and the 50 cent wager won him $50,000.

Manley bought both winning tickets at the Food Lion at 2617 Moses Grandy Trail in Chesapeake for the Feb. 22 night drawing. The winning numbers were 13-16-18-20-21. He randomly selected the numbers.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said as he claimed his prize. “I looked at the ticket maybe four or five times.”

Manley said he and his wife may use his winnings for a “nice, nice, well-deserved overseas trip.”