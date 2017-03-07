Burfoot’s attorney files motion to have suspension overturned

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The attorney for Anthony Burfoot tells 10 On Your Side he has filed emergency motions with the Virginia Supreme Court to have the city treasurer’s suspension lifted.

Andrew Sacks says he is asking the court to put Burfoot back in office, and to release his salary. He has also filed a motion to expedite a hearing that would discuss why the suspension order should be overturned.

A Norfolk judge ruled in favor of a petition in February to suspend the city treasurer until the appeals process plays out.

A jury found Burfoot guilty in December on six federal charges, including wire fraud. Sacks has filed several motions since December, challenging the verdict, requesting acquittal on certain charges and asking for a new trial.

Burfoot’s salary will go into a separate account as a part of the suspension — meaning he would not receive the money unless he is cleared of his convictions. A sentencing hearing has been set for April 17.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Amelia Ortega was appointed as acting treasurer following Burfoot’s suspension.

