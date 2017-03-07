Battle looms over Bill Cosby’s testimony on drugs and sex

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The next battle looming in Bill Cosby’s criminal case involves how much of his lurid, decade-old testimony the jury will hear.

The Pennsylvania judge presiding over the case ruled last month that only one other accuser can testify at the TV star’s June trial.

Because of that ruling, the judge could end up excluding Cosby’s deposition testimony about obtaining quaaludes in the 1970s to give to women before sex.

The 79-year-old comedian is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

Cosby says all of his extramarital affairs have been consensual.