PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Child Development Resources in Williamsburg. They’re here to tell us about their 39th Annual Bid ‘n’ Buy Auction coming up in a couple weeks.

Child Development Resources

39th Annual Bid n Buy Auction

Sunday, March 19

Silent Auction – 11:30 a.m.

Live Auction – 2 p.m.

Jamestown High School – Williamsburg

For more information, visit CDR.org