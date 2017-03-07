2 men injured in second Newport News shooting in 2 hours

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Newport News.

At 11:06 p.m., officers were called to 33rd Street and Madison Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found two men — a 24-year-old and a 25-year-old — had been shot.

According to police, the victims saw a dark-colored vehicle drive by, heard shots fired and were hit in their legs. Police say both victims were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There’s no information available on possible suspects at this time.

This was the second shooting in Newport News in less than two hours. Earlier Tuesday night, a man was shot on Leo Court.

Police are still investigating.

