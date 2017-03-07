2 arrested in robbery at Hampton convenience store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are facing charges connected a Monday afternoon robbery the First Stop Convenience Store in Hampton.

Police arrested 20-year-old Olandjuwan Beale and 21-year-old Caron Walker as a result of a tip from a Hampton citizen. The robbery was reported just after 1 p.m.

Two armed suspects were said to have entered the store, demanding money. They fled from the store with cash.

Beale and Walker have each been charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of abduction and kidnapping, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

There were a total of five convenience store robberies on the Peninsula on Monday. Police from Hampton and Newport News are working to determine if there is a connection between the robberies.

