Woman killed in crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man is charged with DUI in connection with a deadly crash on I-264 near Witchduck Road early Sunday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2012 Mazda 3 was stopped in the left lane of westbound I-264 with its hazard lights on, when a 2005 Toyota Tacoma crashed into it from behind. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m.

The driver of the Mazda, 22-year-old Teja Freeman of Norfolk, died at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

28-year-old Christopher Kita was driving the Tacoma and police charged him with driving under the influence.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will determine if Kita will face additional charges.