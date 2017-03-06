Waterside district looking to fill positions ahead of April opening

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Waterside District is looking to fill dozens of positions ahead of its opening date set for late April.

Cordish has been rolling out the tenants in waves, first announcing Star Hill Brewery. Then, last spring, local favorites Cogan’s Pizza and Carolina Cupcakery and last month, Blue Moon Tap House, the Fudgery and Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse.

Most recently, the company announced that the country-western themed bar PBR (Professional Bull Riding), will be opening. The soul of PBR country bars comes alive through its rich music traditions showcased by its Hot Country Night live concert series. PBR venues have welcomed some of the biggest names in country music, including Luke Bryan, Old Dominion and Justin Moore.

The district is looking to fill dozens of jobs from servers, to entertainers, general mangers and culinary directors. Go online to apply for a job.