Two plead guilty in connection to mystery shopper fraud scheme

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to their roles in a fraud scheme involving “mystery shoppers.”

According to court documents, in 2012, federal investigators began looking into an extensive scheme that operated nationally and internationally, stemming from Nigeria

The investigation determined that participants in the scheme — including 47-year-old Christie Easter, of Fort Worth, Texas, and 28-year-old Toheeb Odoffin, of Chicago — recruited people throughout the United States via email to serve as “mystery shoppers.” In this capacity, people would receive a cashier’s check or a postal money order to evaluate the services of some money transmission services, like Western Union and Money Gram.

When someone responded to the email with interest, the conspirators would get their personal information, which was then put on the counterfeit cashier’s check or money order.

The conspirators, including Easter and Odoffin, would then mail the mystery shoppers a counterfeit cashier’s check or money order to negotiate at their own bank, keeping a portion of the payment for their services. The mystery shopper would then wire the majority of the funds to conspirators or other people who had been recruited to retrieve the transmitted funds and would then further distribute the fraudulent funds.

Easter and Odoffin each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Both face a mandatory minimum of two years in prison, and a maximum penalty of 32 years in prison.