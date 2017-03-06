Police: Three men rob delivery driver of cash, pizza

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for three men who robbed a delivery driver of pizza and cash.

At 7:41 p.m., officers were called to the Papa John’s in the 15500 block of Warwick Boulevard for a robbery. When officers got to the scene, they spoke with a 60-year-old pizza delivery driver.

The driver said he was in the 300 block of Charles Street for a delivery when he saw three men in a grassy area. One of the men approached the driver’s side door, pointed a gun at the victim’s face and demanded money. The men got cash and pizza and ran away between some apartment buildings.

After the robbery, the victim returned to Papa John’s, where he called police. No one was hurt.

One of the men was described as a black male in his 20s, about 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a scruffy face. The other two men were about 5 feet 6 inches tall and younger than the first man.

Police are still investigating.