SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in Suffolk.

On Friday, officers were called to the Michaels craft store in the 1000 block of University Boulevard.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. that day, a man reportedly exposed himself to the girl while in the store. Police described the man as a white male in his 50s with a medium build, short, dark-colored hair.

Authorities are still investigating.