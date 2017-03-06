Philadelphia to stop billing parents for the incarceration of their children

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (NBC/WAVY) — One big city in the United States says it will stop a practice that is coming under scrutiny — sending a bill to parents for time their kids spend in juvenile detention.

Dozens of states and county governments have permitted these charges for decades. The billing policies were meant to keep parents invested in rehabilitating troubled kids and to offset the costs of housing them.

When Kameelah Davis-Spears’s 16-year-old son came home after nine months in juvenile detention for a fist fight at school, she thought the worst was behind he. She then received a summons to appear in court — where she was told she was being

“I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone,” Davis-Spears told NBC News. “You took him from the home and now I have to pay for it.”

According to David-Spears, who was just a few dollars over minimum wage, the bill was $12,000. Now her paychecks are garnished every week.

Kameelah David-Spears is not alone.

An investigation by the Marshall Project — a nonprofit news site — found 19 state juvenile detention agencies charge parents for their child’s incarceration.

Virginia was among the 19 listed in the Marshall Project’s report. Twenty-eight others allow it at a county level.

A Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice spokesman told WAVY.com local juvenile centers in the state do not require restitution for incarceration. However, the spokesman told WAVY.com a judge may require family of an incarcerated in one of the state’s juvenile correctional centers to pay restitution.

He says the Department of Juvenile Justice has nothing to do with assessing the amount of restitution or collecting fees.

The Virginia state code states that the court can order a juvenile who is sentenced to pay a penalty or restitution to pay that fee in deferred payments or installments — if they are unable to do so within 30 days.

Law students at Temple University and lawyers at the Youth Sentencing and Reentry Project in Philadelphia investigated the issue for a year, and found collecting from overwhelmingly poor parents had little practical benefit.

In Philadelphia, those costs include up to $316,000 a year for the lawyer who collects from parents — which is more than the mayor’s salary.

After a year of pressure from the law students, and shortly after the Marshall Project’s report, the city made a surprise announcement at a hearing on Friday — it will stop.

Cynthia Figueroa, commissioner of Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, said, “We’d love to see other cities follow our lead.”

David-Spears said, “You just have to treat your citizens better … you can’t tear ’em down and expected them to be good and productive citizens, you know? Uplift them.”