5 business robberies reported on the peninsula Monday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a string of business robberies in both Newport News and Hampton Monday.

The first four robberies were in Newport News.

It all began around 3:30 a.m. when two men with guns stole tobacco products from the 7-Eleven at 9959 Jefferson Avenue.

Then, just before 9 a.m., police were called to the 1st Stop Market at 811 Main Street. The suspects in this robbery were also armed and were wearing all black and black and white ski masks, according to police. They stole money, cigarettes and cigars.

About an hour later, Mary’s Convenience Store on Old Oyster Point Road was robbed of cigars and a cell phone, by two men with guns wearing black hoodies with t-shirts over their faces.

The final robbery in Newport News was at Luckie’s Convenience Store on Chestnut Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Again, the suspects were two men wearing all black with white cloth covering their faces.

Not long after the robbery at Luckie’s, a robbery was reported at the 1st Stop Convenience Store on Executive Drive in Hampton. Store surveillance cameras captured the crime, which happened just before 1 p.m. The video shows two men dressed in all black, with white masks covering their faces, enter the business armed with guns. There were customers and employees in the store at the time. The suspects ordered them to get down on the ground, stole wallets from some of the customers, then ordered the clerk to open the register and hand over all the cash.

There were no injuries reported in any of these cases and at this time police have not made any arrests. They are investigating to determine if the robberies appear to be related.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you have information about any of these robberies.

