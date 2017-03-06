Movie Review: A United Kingdom

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our film critic Stephanie Cooke stepped out of the box and saw a movie that is getting praise, but is in limited release. Stephanie reviewed the new movie, A United Kingdom.

Did you see the movie? What did you think? What movie should Stephanie review next week?

Tweet her @HRShowEPSteph and let’s talk movies!

And if you’re looking to catch a movie, don’t forget to check out Cinema Cafe

Locations across Hampton Roads

CinemaCafe.com

(757) 523-SHOW

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cinema Cafe.