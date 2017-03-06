Crews battle house fire in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a house fire in Smithfield Monday night.

The Emergency Services Coordinator for Surry County, Ray Phelps, tells 10 On Your Side that crews were called to a home at 2949 Moonlight Road at 8:53 p.m.

The two-story home was fully involved in fire. The fire has not yet been marked under control.

No one was injured, but a family of six will be displaced. All of the family’s pets made it out safely.

Officials will investigate to determine the cause of the fire.