Memorial to be held for Dave Rosenfield at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A memorial service is scheduled to be held Monday for one of the most respected and well-known sports figures in Hampton Roads — longtime Norfolk Tides General Manager Dave Rosenfield.

He died last week at 87 years old after heart attack complications. Rosenfield was instrumental in the building of Harbor Park.

A memorial service for Rosenfield is set for 1 p.m. at Harbor Park. The service is open to the public. Family, friends and colleagues will share their memories of Rosenfield from home plate.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Hampton Roads Prostate Cancer Health Forum. They say it was a charity Rosenfield championed after he was diagnosed in 2015.

The Sportswrap’s Nathan Epstein will have coverage of today’s memorial.