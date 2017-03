This month, the Ted Constant Center is packed with so many events! Assistant General Manager Nick Byer gave us all the details on who is coming to perform, play and showcase their skills.

The Constant Center was recently ranked #1 University Venue under 10,000 seats by Pollstar and will host 22 events and welcome more than 55,000 people this month. Make sure to catch performances from Green Day, the Harlem Globetrotters, Garden Bros. Circus plus more this month at the Ted.

***Get more details HERE!***