Man ordered to pay fine in Accomack animal cruelty case

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was charged after Accomack deputies found several neglected dogs at a Parksley home was sentenced Monday.

21-year-old Jose Guadeloupe Berlanga-Francisco was found guilty of animal cruelty and failure to provide shelter. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended and a $250 fine.

Another man charged in the case, 23-year-old Luis Berlanga, was found not guilty of the charge against him.

In January, the sheriff’s office received a tip through social media about a dog that appeared to be neglected and possibly dead. Authorities looked into the tip and were led to a home in Parksley, where several dogs were found to have been neglected. One of the dogs was dead.