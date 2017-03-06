Man accused of raping woman at knife point in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at knife point at a party in Newport News.

At 4:53 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Wawa at 12095 Jefferson Avenue for a reported sexual assault.

Police say a woman called for a ride from the 200 block of Hogan Drive and approached the driver crying. They went to the Wawa at Hogan and Jefferson and called police.

The victim told officers she was at a party in the 200 block of Hogan Drive when she was raped at knife point by a man in a bedroom.

Medics were called to the Wawa to treat the victim for swelling and a cut to her right eye she sustained in the assault, police say. She was then taken to a local hospital.

The victim worked with detectives, who were able to identify her alleged attacker.

Officers responded to the suspect’s address on Hogan Drive and took him to the police station for questioning. At 3:19 p.m. Monday, 22-year-old Jorge Manuel Torres-Colon, Jr. was arrested and charged with rape, abduction of a person with intent to defile and impeding blood circulation/respiration resulting in bodily injury.