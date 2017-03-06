Man accused of murder outside strip club goes to trial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It was supposed to be a guys’ night out to celebrate a birthday, but by the end, 25-year-old Paul Abbey was dead, prosecutors said. Raiquan Turner, one of the men accused of killing him, began his trial in Virginia Beach Monday.

Prosecutor Eli DeJarnette told the jury in his opening statement that Abbey was shot from three to four feet away in the back of his neck, outside Cheetah’s Lounge off Diamond Springs Road in May 2015.

“Paul Abbey never had a chance to survive,” he said.

Abbey’s friend, Joseph Jackson, was the first to testify. He said Abbey had a great personality and was wonderful with kids. After a night celebrating Jackson’s birthday, he and Abbey left the club and Turner approached Jackson in the parking lot and said, “Run those pockets, homey,” Jackson testified. Turner put a gun to Jackson’s head, a bullet grazed it, then Jackson heard a gunshot and saw Abbey on the ground, Jackson said.

Timothy Watson is also accused of murder and will go to trial later this month. Keith Mitchell already pleaded guilty as an accessory after the homicide. He is expected to testify in Turner’s trial.

Defense attorney Janee Joslin told the jury there are too many inconsistencies in the case, which will introduce reasonable doubt. “The truth never changes,” she said.

The trial continues Tuesday morning.