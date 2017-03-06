Make-A-Wish kid flies in fighter jet, now wants to help grant other wishes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — WAVY sister station WRIC taking the lead with Make-A-Wish Foundation to help make wishes come true for kids by hosting the “Wishes In Flight” Miles Drive, Wednesday, March 15.

80 percent of the wishes granted by the foundation involve traveling.

Mark Carnes is one of the children whose wish involved a lot of flier miles. His wish was granted shortly after he was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2015.

“It was emotional from the beginning when I was diagnosed and then it went downhill,” Carnes said. “My wish was to fly in a fighter jet and I went to Tampa, Florida and visited MacDill Air Force Base and from there we flew in an Aero L-39 Albatross.”

Now 14-years-old, Carnes is cancer free and said he hopes to help other children get their wishes granted.

“Flying is what I want to do and with Make-A-Wish I want to help other kids get their wish made as well,” Carnes said.

Mark’s mom, recalled to WRIC the story of the family traveling to Florida and all that the foundation did to make Mark’s dream come true. She said that the foundation not only provides trips for the children, but it also brings a welcomed relief to families during their direst times.

“Make-A-Wish definitely makes dreams come true,” Gwendolyn Carnes said. “People are fighting for their lives and this is definitely the bright and shining star at the end.”

“Wishes In Flight” Miles Drive will be held at Stony Point Fashion Park on Wednesday, March 15th.