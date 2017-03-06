In The Kitchen: Chicken in the Sea

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Restaurant Week is underway and today we had Courtney Pease from Stillwater Tavern come into our kitchen and make for us one of the menu items offered this week for Hampton Restaurant Week. Courtney made “Chicken in the Sea” which is Crab-stuffed Chicken Breast.
Hampton Restaurant Week
Presented by Hampton Eats
Runs through Saturday
Two course lunch for $10
three course dinner for $20 or $30
Stillwater Tavern
555 Settlers Landing Road
(757) 224-3523
View an interactive Restaurant Week map on hrScene.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Eats.