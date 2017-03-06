House fire in Hampton displaces two people

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire displaced two people from their Hampton home Monday.

While working a fire on Power Plant Parkway, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1800 block of Womack Drive around 4:54 p.m. Once on scene, crews reported seeing light smoke coming from the front of the home.

The fire was contained to a bedroom and was extinguished in less than five minutes.

The home suffered minor smoke and water damage.

Fire officials believe the fire was accidental.

One person was taken to the hospital for a medical condition not related to the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the two displaced adults.