Detective, good Samaritans save man from car moments before it explodes

NASH COUNTY, NC (WNCT) — A Nash County, North Carolina detective and two civilians are being called heroes, after they saved someone trapped inside a vehicle just before it exploded.

The vehicle ran off Taylor Store Road on Friday night, struck a tree, and burst into flames.

The victim was trapped inside the vehicle with a broken leg, so Detective Mariel Moore and two witnesses jumped into action, and pulled the victim out of the car.

Moments later, the car exploded. No one was seriously injured.