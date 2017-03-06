Dentists could drop military dental plans

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Military families may need to find a new dentist come May.

10 On Your Side has learned that some dentists are concerned with their new insurance plan and may no longer accept it. The problem for some dentists is the reimbursement rates.

Dr. Peter Adams told WAVY.com that under the new plan, he will lose money every time he sees a military patient.

Dr. Adams, like many dentists in Hampton Roads, sees a fair share of military families in his practice. He contacted 10 On Your side because he’s concerned about them.

“They need to be prepared because as of May 1, there’s going to be some changes that are going to hit their pocketbooks in a way that shouldn’t have to happen.”

Dr. Adams is referring to the day when United Concordia takes over the TRICARE dental plan.

“They are making these patients pay a monthly premium and co-pays for a dental plan that is the worst dental plan I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Adams explained that the rates at which United Concordia will reimburse dentists is 15 percent lower, on average, than the previous plan and worse than Medicaid reimbursements.

A spokesperson for United Concordia, Beth Rutherford, told 10 On Your Side, “We don’t discuss rates specifics due to the competitive nature of the dental benefits industry.”

She went on to say, “Their contract has been designed to encourage more members to participate by making premiums for family members and reservists more affordable.”

Military.com recently reported, for instance the annual maximum benefit is increasing from $1,300 to $1,500.

But Dr. Adams says if dentists can’t pay their own bills, they may be forced to drop the plan and military families who see those dentists would have to pay higher fees.

“I was once E4/E5 myself,” he said. “I know how tight the money can be and I’m afraid these patients may opt not to come to the dentist.”

Some local dentists are just seeing this new reimbursement schedule and will be making their decisions on whether to accept the new plan in the coming weeks.

Meantime, 10 On Your Side reached out to Senator Tim Kaine’s office on this matter. A spokesperson responded with the following statement:

Ensuring that a fair system is in place for those who provide care for servicemembers and families is a priority of Senator Kaine’s and he believes any changes to that system should be examined carefully. Sen. Kaine expressed his concern to DoD that decreased provider reimbursement rates may affect access and quality of care and asked DoD to meet with him, his staff and the Armed Services Committee to discuss these changes and how the new contract with United Concordia creates more valuable health care for beneficiaries.”