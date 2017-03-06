Police: Several dead animals found inside Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An investigating is underway at a home in Hampton where police say several dead animals were found.

Police tell 10 On Your Side they were called to a house on Pochin Place Monday morning for a wellness check around 9:30 a.m. Officers reportedly found the animals inside the home.

A neighbor told WAVY’s Matt Gregory that he smelled something that smelled dead for a couple of days, but said no one lives in the house.

Matt Gregory reports that Animal Control has taken over the investigation.

