Car hits 7-Eleven in Va. Beach, causes minor damage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A car reportedly hit a 7-Eleven on Princess Anne Road Monday morning, causing minor damage to the building.

Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com there was a report of a car hitting the front of the building around 4:55 a.m. It was reported that the car hit the building, backed up and then drove away from the scene.

No injuries were reported, but an image from the scene showed the damage as a result of the collision.

