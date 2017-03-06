Bridge over I-64 to be named after slain Virginia trooper

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A bridge in Newport News will be named after a Virginia trooper who was killed last year at a Richmond bus station.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently approved legislation that would name the State Route 143 bridge at exit 255 over Interstate 64 in Newport News as the “Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge.”

Dermyer was killed in March 2016 by a gunman at a Greyhound bus station while police were holding a counterterrorism training exercise. The 37-year-old trooper is survived by his wife and two children.

