NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is underway in Norfolk after a body was found floating in the water off Waterside Drive.

Police say officers and firefighters were called to the area for a possible body floating in the water.

A man’s body was found floating in the water. Police say this has been classified as an undetermined death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

